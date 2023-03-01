The future is bright for Mandurah Basketball Association according to new president Cliff Kearns, despite a tumultuous few months off the court recently.
Mr Kearns made the statement to about 80 members at Monday night's long-awaited annual general meeting at Coodanup Community Centre.
He said the association was in "fantastic shape" in the face of a period of upheaval since the departure of its former chief executive and the organisation's financial health.
An entirely new board was also appointed following the mass resignations of the previous board, with Mr Kearns taking on the mantle of president unopposed and Tim Hartfield stepping into the role of vice president.
The new board also consists of Tim Chatfield, Shannon Wright, Peter Grimshaw, Matt Bassett-Scarfe, Casey Mihovilovich and Callie Djukic.
The association faced questions after its former chief executive stepped down from the role in late October.
However, Mr Kearns said he preferred to focus on the future while acknowledging the new board would investigate.
"You have lots of questions, some of them we can answer, some we can't. In time we hope to get to the bottom of everything and tell the membership."
Mr Kearns also paid tribute to the interim board of Brooke Burns, Mr Chatfield, Ms Djukic and Ms Mihovilovich for their dedication and diligence in stepping in to "right the ship" after five board members resigned on January 13.
"These are great people... the direction and speed they have worked at is testament to them. It isn't all doom and gloom," he said.
The association released a statement on October 12 stating its 2021/22 financial year reports showed an operating loss before depreciation of $187,425, however Mr Kearns said the club now "looks like coming close to breaking even this financial year".
"We have righted the ship and we're looking at making a profit over the next few years," he said.
