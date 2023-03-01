Cultural ceremony marks Collar Group office opening | Photos

It was a day of celebration for Collar Group as they marked the opening of their new office space last Friday with a special cultural ceremony.
Staff from offices in Joondalup and Burswood made the trip south to celebrate with the Mandurah team at the Pinjarra Road location.
Previously located in a shared space at the Mandurah WOTSO co-working space, a group spokesperson said it had quickly outgrown the facility.
"As one of Australia's fastest growing Recruitment agencies, Collar has achieved some remarkable accomplishments in a short period of time," the spokesperson said.
"In August this year, Collar will be celebrating its second birthday. The company has grown so rapidly that it now has 11 offices Australia-wide with more than 110 staff employed across the country."
Founder and CEO Ephram Stephenson joined Executive Director, Rachel Jones in welcoming staff to the new premises and shared their collective vision for the future of the group, noting some important recent milestones.
Uncle Trevor Stack from Goolamwiin then shared a moving 'Welcome to Country' ceremony, promoting awareness of Noongar culture, their connection to country and encouragement towards reconciliation for all.
Employees were able to take part in the smoking ceremony conducted by Mr Stack, where participants take a moment to bathe in the cleansing smoke to signify both their connection to Country, and to ward off negative intentions.
The spokesperson said the Collar Group was committed to working towards reconciliation for First Nations people.
"[We have] a strong commitment to helping build cultural inclusion in the workplace, to support candidates find meaningful and long-term employment.
"Collar focuses on helping job seekers across Australia get ahead in their career through employment and training.
"We're leading the way by remaining dedicated to every interaction with both clients and candidates. Our services focus on bringing together the best of the best."
Visit the new office at 2/82-84 Pinjarra Road, Mandurah, visit collar.group online or call 1300 927 592
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
