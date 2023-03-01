Mandurah Mail

Award-winning Wearable Art Mandurah garments on show

Updated March 1 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 12:04pm
The exhibition showcases work by WA designers and those from around the world including Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and Romania. Picture supplied.

A collection of award-winning garments and other handcrafted pieces are now on show at a special exhibition in Mandurah.

