A collection of award-winning garments and other handcrafted pieces are now on show at a special exhibition in Mandurah.
Held at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah, 11 garments and 15 other pieces are on display, each curated from the city's 2022 Wearable Art Mandurah competition back in November.
The garments will be on show for just over a month, with each piece specifically chosen to showcase a variety of forms, shapes and mediums.
And it's not just WA artists taking part, with work by designers from around the world including Germany, Ireland, New Zealand and Romania also on show.
Each garment is the product of hundreds of hours of work, with this special exhibition allowing audiences to get up close to examine and appreciate the details and intricate craftsmanship.
A wide variety of skills, methods and materials have been used to create each garments - everything from phone books, packing foam, and foraged branches, to tea bags and book pages.
Live entertainment, garments on roving models and speeches celebrating the participating designers are also included.
On the final day of the exhibition a series of Artist Talks will be held where designers share their inspirations and creative processes behind their garments.
Held at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah until April 2 - head down to the exhibition between Wednesday and Sunday to witness the exhibition.
For more information go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au
