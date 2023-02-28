Mandurah Mail

William John Fleming arrested and charged with a string of drug and weapons offences

Updated February 28 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Foldable 'phone gun' among items netted in police search of Baldivis home

A 31-year-old man known to frequent the Mandurah area has been arrested and charged with a string of drug and weapons offences following police searches of two properties recently.

