Foldable 'phone gun' among items netted in police search of Baldivis home

Mr Fleming, of Baldivis, was charged with possession of stolen or unlawfully obtained property; possession of a frafficable quantity of methylamphetamine with intent to sell or supply it to another; possession of MDMA with intent to sell or supply; possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply; possession of methylamphetamine with intent to sell or supply; possession of a prohibited drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia in/on which there was a prohibited drug or plant.