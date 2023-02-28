Foldable 'phone gun' among items netted in police search of Baldivis home

A 31-year-old man known to frequent the Mandurah area has been arrested and charged with a string of drug and weapons offences following police searches of two properties recently.
William John Fleming was arrested in Mandurah on Saturday after police put out a public call for help to find his whereabouts following the search of properties in Baldivis and Wellard on February 15.
Gang Crime Squad detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Cassinia Street Baldivis at about 11.30am on February 15, which turned up 41 oxymetholone tablets, live ammunition, drug paraphernalia, two flick knives, a belt with a concealed knife, and $115,000.
Officers also seized what appeared a replica firearm that can be folded to look like a mobile phone, however ballistic testing is yet to determine if it can be operated as a firearm.
A second search warrant was executed at a home on Bellingham Parade in Wellard a short time later, which uncovered what is alleged to be a drug distribution station within the home's garage.
A total of 1.03kg of cocaine and 163 grams of MDMA were seized from the station area.
At about 1.45pm on Saturday, February 25 police arrested Mr Fleming in a shopping centre carpark on Smart Street.
During a search of his vehicle, police seized 58 grams of methylamphetamine and more than $1000 in cash.
Mr Fleming, of Baldivis, was charged with possession of stolen or unlawfully obtained property; possession of a frafficable quantity of methylamphetamine with intent to sell or supply it to another; possession of MDMA with intent to sell or supply; possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply; possession of methylamphetamine with intent to sell or supply; possession of a prohibited drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia in/on which there was a prohibited drug or plant.
Police also charged him with unlicensed possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of bail, and property laundering - engaged in transaction.
Mr Fleming was refused bail and will appear in Perth Magistrates court on Friday, March 3.
Detectives also charged a 25-year-old Wellard woman with possession of MDMA with intent to sell or supply, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.