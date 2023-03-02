Man's long list of offences leads to four years in prison

A man whose long list of offending included stealing a motorcycle with the promise of receiving payment in drugs has received a hefty prison sentence from a Mandurah magistrate.
Dylan Reece Landgren Brito will spend the next four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to 19 charges when he appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court via video link from Albany on Tuesday morning.
The court heard Brito's offences occurred over a weeklong period in June and July last year, with the most serious of his charges including home burglary, burglary and commit, stealing a motor vehicle, and two counts of being in possession of stolen or unlawfully obtained property.
Brito, 26, also pleaded guilty to having no authority to drive, six counts of stealing, and seven charges relating to the possession of various prescription and illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The court heard Brito and an accomplice stole a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle from a Wellard home on June 30 after being told they would be paid in drugs, entering a house while the owner slept, taking the key and loading it into a Hiace van.
The court was also told Brito used a dating app to target one victim, breaking into her Meadow Springs home through a bathroom window on July 4, and stealing goods worth about $6800, including a computer, sunglasses, a watch and $1700 in cash.
He was arrested in Pinjarra on July 6 after stealing from a number of stores, including a brush saw worth $300 from Mitre 10, an LED light bar worth $199 from Auto One, $65 worth of electronics from K-Mart, a wireless speaker from the Reject Shop, and an adidas jumper worth $110 from Sports Power.
Defence lawyer Matthew Blackburn said Brito accepted he was facing a custodial sentence, however he wanted to "provide insight into his headspace" at the time of the offending, telling the court of his history of drug abuse since the age of 13 as a result of being the victim of sexual abuse as a child.
"His life spiraled out of control. His relationship broke down, he lost his children, lost his housing and employment and everything escalated from there... it's not too late for him to turn his life around," Mr Blackburn said.
He requested Magistrate Leanne Atkins not impose a "crushing" prison sentence, and asked she take into account the eight months Brito had already spent in custody since being arrested.
Ms Atkins called Brito's use of the pretense of a relationship to steal from the Meadow Springs home "particularly shameful" but accepted he was now "thinking clearly with the drugs out of his system" while in custody.
She imposed a global fine of $3000 for the six stealing offences, driving without authority, being in possession of stolen or unlawfully obtained property, and all drug-related charges; she also ordered he pay $1700 in reparations to the victim of the Meadow Springs burglary.
The burglary convictions made Brito a third strike offender as he had been convicted on previous charges in 2020 and 2021, meaning each conviction carried a minimum two-year prison sentence.
Brito received the minimum sentence for each of the burglary and commit and home burglary and commit offences, and he was also sentenced to nine months in prison to be served concurrently for stealing a motor vehicle.
The sentence was back dated to July 6 and he will be eligible for parole.
