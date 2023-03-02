Mandurah Mail

Dylan Reece Landgren Brito sentenced to four years in prison for stealing

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 11:00am
Man's long list of offences leads to four years in prison

A man whose long list of offending included stealing a motorcycle with the promise of receiving payment in drugs has received a hefty prison sentence from a Mandurah magistrate.

