White Knights blow second chance, Seals leap to claim top two spot and Warnbro squeaks into finals

The final round of the Peel Cricket Association home and away season was played last weekend, and final ladder placings are locked in place.
We now know our finalists in all grades meaning at least four teams throughout all grades have a date with destiny, while those who missed out are packing away their cricket kits for the winter and reflecting on what could have been.
Coming into the final round of Wyllie Cup action in A-Grade, only Halls Head, who had the bye, were assured of their spot in the top four.
White Knights Baldivis needed a win to remain in second spot and keep the second chance while Shoalwater Bay knew a win kept them in the race for the important top two finish.
The defending Wyllie Cup holders Warnbro also knew they had to win to stay in the top four to be able to defend their title.
Waroona needed to win while hoping Warnbro couldn't get over the line in order to sneak into the top four.
White Knights Baldivis were not able to hold up their end of the bargain as they lost a tightly-fought contest with Mandurah by four runs.
In a match that had two very unusual batting cards, Mandurah scored 6/218 with an amazing 153 not out by Chris Cole, without any other double figures contribution from any of his teammates.
The Knights didn't help their own cause with 30 extras in their bowling display.
Chasing the required 219 for victory and second spot, White Knights star inform batter Brad Williams scored yet another scintillating century, but like the Mandurah innings, he had little support with only two other White Knights batters able to contribute a double figure score, and they were bowled out for 214 leaving them five runs short.
Charles Kunje led his Shoalwater Bay team into second spot with a solid 63 not out as the Seals scored 5/226 in their match against Secret Harbour Dockers.
Dudley Cortland contributed 41 to add to his impressive season tally.
Secret Harbour where then bowled out for 100 with Matt Skelton destroying any hopes the Dockers may have had of finishing the season with a win by taking amazing bowling figures of 6/4 off 9.2 overs; astounding bowling figures that will take some beating.
The win meant the Seals locked away the second chance.
Waroona held up their end of the deal to try to make a late run for the finals with a comfortable 50-run victory over their local rivals Pinjarra.
Jayden DeRosa again showed his class with another half century since returning from his time in Canada and Nick Milligan scored 47 as the Warriors scored 9/220, while big Adam France took five wickets for Pinjarra.
In reply, Pinjarra lost wickets at crucial stages of the run chase which left a little too much to do at the back end of the innings, and Waroona were able to end their season on a high as they bowled Pinjarra out for 170.
The final game to determine the A-Grade ladder was between Warnbro and Singleton Irwinians.
Singleton have had a season to forget but had the chance to spoil Warnbro's party and effectively knock them out of the finals.
In a low-scoring match, where the Irwinians were bowled out for 115, Warnbro found the going tough with wickets falling at crucial stages of their run chase.
Veteran Andy Peckover took four wickets for Singleton but telling contributions from Ashbolt and Newberry got Warnbro over the line, but not without a fright as they did it losing eight wickets along the way.
Heartbreaking final round defeats to Rockingham Hornets (B-Grade) and Secret Harbour Dockers (C-Grade) saw them both get knocked out of the finals at the last hurdle, while White Knights Baldivis finished with sides in the finals campaign in each grade.
