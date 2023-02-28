Like all good pirates should, the Mandurah Pirates have got into the habit of plundering ships - that's championships, of course.
The Pirates are reigning back-to-back Rugby WA Championship Grade premiers, completing the 2022 campaign undefeated for good measure, and have firmly fixed their sights on adding a three-peat to their treasure chest ahead of the 2023 season.
The first of those premierships was won as the Coastal Cavaliers, of a merger club with the Rockingham Rugby Club from 2018, however the two sides went their separate ways following the successful 2021 season.
Success followed the crew back to Meadow Springs in 2022, but the club still considers itself to be in the midst of a re-build despite winning a seventh piece of championship silverware.
And like any good crew, the Pirates rely on a tightknit bond to build their successes, and co-coaches for 2023 Martin Kendrick and Richie Jenkins said this bond created off the field was just as important as any action performed on it.
"In terms of our rebuild, (2023 is) our second year since coming back as the Pirates, getting our old players back and younger players and kids coming through has been good, so has been coming home and getting the club back to where it was," Kendrick said.
"We've had a core squad for a number of years but there's a lot of new players coming in this year, and a lot of old ones coming back as well.
"It's why we've got this tight bond, because we've had the same players for a number of years already."
"It's fortunate for us that our kids are doing it now too," Jenkins added.
"We have had our sons play for the same junior team for the last couple of years. Seeing us out there gives them something to aim for.
"A lot of families grow up through the club. Every Saturday they come together from 8 o'clock in the morning until our game starts at 3 o'clock. It's a big commitment for the whole family, but it helps create the bond.
"Everyone knows everyone's kids, and the support of our partners allows us to do what we do."
What they do is win - the Pirates went 15 from 15 last year on their way to the championship, and while another undefeated season is unlikely it isn't entirely improbable.
"It's always the aim to win the championship, it's why we play rugby," Kendrick said.
"As a coach, you try to get the boys to perform at their best and keep them hungry and happy and winning.
"It won't be a walk in the park this year. We have to rely on the culture that has helped us get to the top because complacency can fall in when you've been so successful.
"We need all our brothers to be honest with each other, hold each other accountable and everything else looks after itself."
In the middle of February, Rugby WA announced its intent to implement a promotion and relegation model to its competitions starting in 2024, with the most successful overall clubs offered the incentive of being promoted up a division.
The Pirates are excited about that prospect, but they've had that carrot dangled before them in the past.
"That's been there before and never come, we need to just worry about us and doing what makes us happy and success follows," Jenkins said.
"It's a focus for our rebuild, to move up the divisions," Kendrick said.
"Another championship keeps us in the running. If we stay strong in this division and we continue to build with the grades coming up behind us, it keeps the club in the best possible position to get promoted eventually."
The Pirates have an exciting crop of younger players to call on in 2023, with the coaches singling out Rueben di Stefani and Jonty Reti as two players to watch who will be in the frame for a senior call-up in the coming season.
"Rueben was playing in our comps last year but he got injured. Before the injury he was showing really good signs," Kendrick said.
"He's a good young head and a good player. Jonty is a good young kid as well and will get a shot. A handful of our under-18s are in the Western Force training academy, so we're doing well there."
The club will also rely on "older heads" such as Fabien Morrell, Marty Williams and Ray Reti, whom the coaches described as "old boys who keep showing up and excelling".
The Pirates are a couple of weeks into pre-season training with an eye on an early friendly hit-out against rivals Kwinana Wolves at Meadow Springs Sports Complex on March 18.
After that, the intensity really ramps up as the Pirates eye off an April 22 start for their title defence, which could see them play as far afield as Ellenbrook, Dunsborough and "everywhere in between".
"We've got quite a lot more competition, which is great for us and our rebuild because it keeps the boys interested and motivated," Kendrick said.
As good Pirates do, the club is always looking to acquire more scallywags, with many hands making light work, whether in the form of interested players, volunteers, or anyone who loves the game of rugby union and wasn't aware of the club's existence.
"We're around. Our age groups go from juniors to under-18s and seniors, with our oldest players in their 40s. It doesn't matter, rugby's a game where we'll find you a place to fit in," Kendrick said.
For more information visit the Pirates on Facebook or call 0419 286 293.
