Mandurah Mail

Championship 3-peat on the cards for Mandurah rugby union club

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:00pm
Mandurah Pirates co-coaches Richie Jenkins and Martin Kendrick are hoping to steer the club to a third successive premiership. Picture by Stuart Horton.

Like all good pirates should, the Mandurah Pirates have got into the habit of plundering ships - that's championships, of course.

