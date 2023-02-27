A Hamilton Hill man who tried to strangle his partner in front of their young children following an argument has been spared a prison sentence, despite having a history of violence against the same woman.
The 47-year-old man, whom the Mail has not named to protect the identity of his victim, appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court via video link from Hakea Prison last Tuesday morning, where he has been held since his January 4 arrest, to face a charge of common assault in circumstances of aggravation.
The court heard the man, a recovering alcoholic, drank heavily at a barbecue on January 3 following a disagreement with a friend, and after the family returned to their accommodation in Mandurah, he vomited on himself and was helped into bed by his partner.
After waking up and being asked if he required a new shirt, the man attempted to grab his partner around her throat with both hands, however he only managed to get a grip with his left hand and pushed down on her throat "for a few seconds".
The ordeal was witnessed by the couple's two children, whom the court heard were aged 10 and 7, which left them in a state of distress.
The victim ran away crying, while the man hopped in the family car, still in a state of intoxication, and attempted to drive to their Hamilton Hill home however he became bogged after driving on the wrong side of the road.
When police found him walking near Mandurah train station soon after, he was breath tested and registered a reading of 0.08, and was arrested.
The man's lawyer said the couple were both alcoholics and had been drinking on the day of the barbecue, however it was the first time he had drunk in nearly 10 years and he did so excessively.
"He started drinking that day for some reason and did so quite heavily. He was upset over an argument he had with his friend at the barbecue," the lawyer said.
The court was told the man had previous domestic violence convictions against the same partner in 2009 and 2012, and had breached a violence restraining order in 2014 and protective bail conditions in 2017 in cases involving the same person.
The lawyer said his client had written a letter of apology to the court expressing his "sorrow and remorse", and said the couple intended to continue their relationship.
He asked Magistrate Leanne Atkins to consider a conditional suspended imprisonment order as imprisonment would be "disastrous" to the family because the man was the "breadwinner".
Ms Atkins asked the man how it made him feel knowing his children were present to the assault, to which he replied, "devastated and ashamed ... very remorseful".
She said the man had not learnt a lesson despite his claims, and said unless he changed his ways she held serious concerns for the woman's safety.
"The problem I've got is this man engaged in two previous occasions of violence (against the same woman) ... unless he changes his ways she will be in considerable harm if she chooses to stay with him," Ms Atkins said.
She sentenced him to a seven-month conditional suspended imprisonment order with supervision and program requirements, and asked if he understood the consequences and what would happen if he reoffended in that time.
"One-hundred per cent yes, your honour ... straight back to Hakea, miss," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.