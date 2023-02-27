Mandurah Mail

Man, 47, arrested in Mandurah on January 4 following assault on partner spared prison despite history of violence

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man, 47, arrested in Mandurah on January 4 following assault on partner spared prison despite history of violence. Stock image.

A Hamilton Hill man who tried to strangle his partner in front of their young children following an argument has been spared a prison sentence, despite having a history of violence against the same woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.