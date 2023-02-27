Interstate investor snaps up Secret Harbour healthcare asset for $1.14M

Healthcare investments continue to attract interest from investors as a fully-leased property in Secret Harbour was snapped up for $1.14 million.
Located at 10 Oasis Drive, the 240sqm building comprised four tenancies including a dentist, psychologist, and beauty therapist.
The property was brought to market by Ray White Commercial joint-director Stephen Harrison on behalf of a local investor.
The property was purchased by an interstate investor.
"The property is fully-leased to allied health tenants with a return of 6.5 percent and a rental income of $74,393 per annum," Mr Harrison said.
"Secret Harbour is a tightly held suburb with little to no properties on the market for sale or lease. When properties do come to market there is a lot of interest and properties move quickly.
"We received over 60 enquiries on the property and it was under contract within 10 days of the listing going on the market."
