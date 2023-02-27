Mandurah Mail

Interstate investor snaps up Secret Harbour healthcare asset for $1.14M

Updated February 27 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:18pm
Located at 10 Oasis Drive, the 240sqm building comprised four tenancies including a dentist, psychologist, and beauty therapist. Picture supplied

Healthcare investments continue to attract interest from investors as a fully-leased property in Secret Harbour was snapped up for $1.14 million.

