Wyllie continues to rack up awards in promising young cricket career

Updated February 28 2023 - 6:19pm, first published February 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Teague Wyllie has been named WA Junior Sports Star again. Picture by the Western Australian Cricket Association.

Mandurah cricketing whizz-kid Teague Wyllie has been named the 2022 WA Junior Sport Star of the Year for successive years after taking out the award at the SportsWest Awards last Thursday.

