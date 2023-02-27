Mandurah cricketing whizz-kid Teague Wyllie has been named the 2022 WA Junior Sport Star of the Year for successive years after taking out the award at the SportsWest Awards last Thursday.
The 18-year-old was rewarded for another outstanding year, in which he debuted for Western Australia, played in their Sheffield Shield final success over Victoria, was Australia's leading run scorer at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, and became the youngest West Australian, and youngest player since Ricky Ponting, to score a Shield century.
The talented Mandurah Cricket Club junior also added the WACA Male Rising Star at the WA Cricket Awards in a family affair, with sister Georgina winning the Female Rising Star award, and won the City of Mandurah Sports Person of the Year award in November.
This win was Wyllie's second WA Junior Sports Star of the Year award, making him the eighth multiple winner of the award, which is open to sports people who are 18 years or under during the nomination period.
Last week Wyllie also returned to the WA fold for the first time since being dropped in December, coming into the XI to replace Shaun Marsh and making a gritty 80 at first drop in the second innings of WA's 383-run win over Tasmania.
The Rockingham-Mandurah skipper has enjoyed another sparkling WACA Premier Cricket campaign in 2022-23, averaging 83.5 in 11 matches for the Mariners with a top score of 112.
