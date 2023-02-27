An inability to put together fruitful partnerships has seen Rockingham-Mandurah go down to Gosnells in their penultimate two-day WACA Premier Cricket clash at Sutherlands Park on Saturday.
Set a competitive 222 to win thanks to Damien Burrage's 5/62 on day one, the Mariners couldn't muster the necessary partnerships to chase down the host's total, bowled out 37-runs short for 184.
Mitchell Oliver was first man out for 6 with the score on just 16, and fellow opener and debutant Noah Blight was run out for a well-made 29 to leave the Mariners 2/45.
The visitors had more woe running between the wickets when Corey Wasley was run out soon after for 13, and when Burrage was removed for a nine-ball duck the Mariners were four down for 62.
Cooper Dehring made it to 14 before he was trapped in front lbw by Aqeel Wahid and when George Bell's resistance ended for 24 from 70 balls the Mariners had only just passed the 100-run mark.
With just four wickets to play with, Joey Teague came and went, and then still requiring 117 to win, Wes Steele and Jay Collard tried to play more expansively and aggressively, however Steele's sortie ended on 21 from 25.
When Ronan Hogarth became Michael Dawson's second wicket the Mariners were 9/116 and facing down a heavy defeat.
It was then that Collard decided to let loose, collecting 11 boundaries on his way to 57 but his barrage ended after he and Ashley Blake (16 not out) had added 68 for the final wicket, dismissed after returning a catch to Dawson for his third of the day.
Making the day all the more difficult for the Mariners was the frugality of Gosnells' bowling attack, who didn't bowl a single extra delivery, allowing no wides or no balls, and the two sundries in total came from a bye and solitary leg bye.
Dawson's 3/42 saw him finish the best of the Hawks' bowlers, while Cameron Sawatzky and Wahid were the other multiple wicket-takers, finishing with 2/48 and 2/38 respectively.
The Mariners have one final Premier Cricket game remaining when they host second-placed Claremont-Nedlands at Lark Hill in day one of their two-day fixture on Saturday from 11.40am.
In happier news for the club, its Under-13s were crowned John Inverarity Shield Premiers following a six-run win over Melville in Sunday's grand final at Hillcrest Park in Bayswater.
The young Mariners made 5/143 from their 40 overs thanks to Finley Hawthorn's 48 not out and 43 from opener Tyler O'Dea.
Melville fell just short in response, finishing 9/137 after their allotment, thanks to tidy bowling performances from Micah Carmody (2/17), Luca Di Candilo (1/9), Elijah Ugle (1/23) and Eric Patel (1/26).
