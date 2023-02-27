Mandurah Mail

Rockingham-Mandurah 184 (Collard 57, Blight 29, Bell 24) defeated by Gosnells 221

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockingham-Mandurah's Under-13s celebrate after defeating Melville in the John Invararity Shield grand final. Picture by the Western Australian Cricket Assocation.

An inability to put together fruitful partnerships has seen Rockingham-Mandurah go down to Gosnells in their penultimate two-day WACA Premier Cricket clash at Sutherlands Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.