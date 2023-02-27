Mandurah Mail

Mandurah City 4 (O'Brien 2', 43'; Barker 22'; Baird 44') defeated Rockingham City 1 (Leader 80')

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 2:08pm
Mandurah City's Joe O'Brien celebrates one of his two goals scored in the first half of the club's 4-1 win over Rockingham City. Picture from Football West/Facebook.

A first half attacking onslaught has seen Mandurah City progress to the semi-finals of the State League Night Series, however the side's 4-1 win over rivals Rockingham City was soured by an injury to international recruit Aaron McCready.

