A first half attacking onslaught has seen Mandurah City progress to the semi-finals of the State League Night Series, however the side's 4-1 win over rivals Rockingham City was soured by an injury to international recruit Aaron McCready.
The early-season showdown between the two State League local rivals got off to the best possible start for the Dolphins, with Joe O'Brien putting the black and whites in front in just the second minute.
City doubled its lead in the 22nd minute when Craig Barker helped himself to an early birthday present with a well taken second goal.
As half time approached it looked like City would take a comfortable two-goal lead into the break, but things got even better when the lead was doubled in two-minute burst just before the whistle.
O'Brien slotted his second of the game, and fourth of the competition, with 43 minutes on the clock before player/coach John Baird netted City's fourth of the half just a minute later.
With City in a secure position, the second half meandered towards a result before tempers flared and a flurry of cards were shown by the referee.
City captain Harry Collins and Shaun Mukwevho were shown yellow early in the half, before Rockingham hit the scoreboard through Jayden Leader in the 80th minute.
Mukwevho received his second yellow and his marching orders just a minute later, and City was reduced to nine men five minutes from full time when second-half substitute Robbie Galvin was shown a straight red card.
City defender McCready also left the ground and was taken hospital following a clash, however he was later released with coach Baird telling the Mail the Irishman had suffered a bad cut but was now "all good".
Baird said he was hopeful the offseason signing wouldn't miss much game time, however the club wouldn't know the full extend of the injury until a follow-up visit to hospital.
The thumping derby win sets up a semi-final showdown with Western Knights, who defeated Morley Windmills, which will be played on Sunday at Hartfield Reserve, Forrestfield from 6pm.
The winner will move to the final to play the winner of the other semi-final between Fremantle City and Gwelup Croatia.
