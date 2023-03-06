Mandurah Mail

Champagne Travel nominated in two categories at CLIA Cruise Industry Awards

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Hartland took her family on a cruise holiday to prove to clients that travelling on ships was safe, now her business has been nominated for a prestigious award. Pictures supplied.

After the impacts of COVID hit the cruising industry hard, boutique Mandurah travel agency Champagne Travel felt the effects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.