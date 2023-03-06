After the impacts of COVID hit the cruising industry hard, boutique Mandurah travel agency Champagne Travel felt the effects.
Owner Michelle Hartland specialises in cruise experiences, and said she had been heartbroken watching the industry she knew and loved for 30 years "crumble".
"It just got slammed so hard. People were saying horrible things - 'why would you go on a cruise ship?', 'you're going to get sick'," she said.
"It could've happened anywhere. It could've happened in a hotel in Perth. But it did happen on a cruise ship, a number of them. COVID did spread throughout and it tarnished the industry."
Undeterred by the obstacles thrown in her path, Ms Hartland held on to hope that the world would open back up, and when it did, she decided to lead by example.
With clients still afraid to step back into the cruising world, Ms Hartland took her family on two back-to-back cruises through the Mediterranean and Greek Isles.
"We visited seven different countries via cruising. It was incredible," she said.
"We were out there in the real world being this guinea pig, showing our clients it's okay. Everything was so clean - cruising was clean before but it was just taken to the next level."
With the cruising industry well and truly underway again, Ms Hartland's business is booming, and Champagne Travel has been named a finalist in the Small Cruise Industry of the Year Australia category at the prestigious CLIA Cruise Industry Awards.
"I think we had so many sad stories of people not being able to connect with family, and then to be able to connect them and give them the option of cruising when venturing out - that's initially how it started."
Ms Hartland said she had noticed a transformation in clients' wants when it came to cruising post-COVID, and that people were looking for "the ultimate experience", catered to their dream destinations.
"People really want the unique, small, boutique type of experience. That's what the model of our agency has become," she said.
"We are tailor-making every single itinerary for what our clients want - they want to see more and do more and have that ultimate experience - like sleeping on the ice in the Arctic."
Ms Hartland said it was her own personal challenge to "find a ship and destination for everyone".
"We want to put together something so unique that the client gets that emotional feeling - like when you go to destinations you've always dreamed of," she said.
"We have ships that cater for 100 people up to 5,500 people."
One of Ms Hartland's favourite types of trips to plan is generational holidays.
"I love when the grandparents take their kids and grandkids, for say a 60th wedding anniversary," she said.
"People can come together in groups, have an amazing day on the ship and then come together at 8 o'clock for dinner and talk about what they did for the day. Who sat by the pool? Who won bingo?"
Ms Hartland's own trip with her family cemented to her the importance of the travel industry opening up for people to reconnect and share experiences.
When Ms Hartland learned she had been nominated for the CLIA Awards, she said she was blown away.
"You can't self-nominate, the only people who can nominate us are people in the cruising industry - the cruise companies themselves," she said.
"There are only four finalists across Australia - it's a really, really big deal for us."
On top of the business' nomination, Anita Lea Dearle who started with the company as a trainee in June of 2022 was nominated for the 2022 Rising Star Award.
"We are really excited to be taking her with us," Ms Hartland said.
The CLIA Awards will be held on March 11 at Luna Park, Sydney.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
