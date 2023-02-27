Mandurah Mail

Baldivis man charged for alleged indecent acts in public and assaulting a child

Updated February 27 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 11:56am
A Baldivis man has been charged after he allegedly performed indecent acts in public and indecently dealt with an 11-year-old child. Picture from files.

A Baldivis man has been charged after he allegedly committed indecent acts in multiple public places and had indecent dealings with a child.

