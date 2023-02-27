Baldivis man charged for alleged indecent acts in public and assaulting a child

A Baldivis man has been charged after he allegedly committed indecent acts in multiple public places and had indecent dealings with a child.
It will be alleged the man was at Warnbro train station around midday on January 13 when he indecently dealt with an 11-year-old girl.
Upon further investigation of the man's activities, police allege between October 2022 and February 2023, he committed indecent acts at various public places while dressed in tight, lycra-type clothing.
Among these locations were cafes, restaurants, parks, train stations and public transport across the metropolitan area, including Baldivis, Rockingham and Scarborough.
Some of these incidents were allegedly recorded on the man's phone.
The 47-year-old was charged with one count of Indecent Dealing with a Child Under 13 Years and 17 counts of Indecent Acts in Public.
He is due to appear before the Rockingham Magistrates Court today.
This investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone with who has experienced any similar incidents, or who has information regarding the above incidents, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
