Ukrainian war refugee finds 'miracle' in WA

A Ukranian war refugee has found a home and a "miracle" in Mandurah after a tumultuous ordeal which led to his city being reduced to rubble.
Yevhen Nosov was living a quiet life with his wife Liubov in Mariupol, Ukraine when Russian forces invaded his city.
About 90 per cent of the buildings in the city were gone, and Yehven's apartment was semi-destroyed.
Forced to hide in the basement with no electricity, gas or water, Yehven, his wife and the rest of the remaining residents of their city had to cook outside on open fires when it was safe.
One day, when Yehven went out to check his meal, an explosion was set off, with the blast knocking him unconscious.
When he awoke - dizzy and disoriented - he saw that two of his neighbours had tragically been killed.
Yehven's son-in-law Igor told the Mail that Yehven recounted the incident, saying he "couldn't walk straight", and that it was "really noisy in his ears".
The Dudley Park resident and his wife, Tatiana, had been saving their annual leave for a visit to Ukraine before the war started.
Once it had broken out, they instead began an agonising two-month search for Yehven and Liubov, with all forms of communication at a standstill.
"We tried all possible channels including Telegram, Messenger, Facebook - then there was a channel created on Telegram where people from Mariupol and people all over the world looking for their relatives were posting," Igor said.
Igor and Tatiana posted photographs of Yehven and Liubov, and one day a girl responded that she had seen Yehven walking his dog in town.
"That was the first hint," Igor said.
"That girl eventually found Yehven and went to see him. Two days later after two months of searching we got a phone call from my mother-in-law."
The girl who had been helping Yehven and Liubov had climbed on top of one of the buildings, six or seven floors up in order to get reception.
From the initial phone call, the pair were eventually able to obtain a sim card and kept in regular contact while a plan for them to seek refuge in Mandurah was set in place.
Yehven and Liubov, who both speak Russian, went through Russia, moving through a filtration camp, and eventually making it to Georgia, where volunteers looked after them.
"There was this brilliant lady, made from gold, she let them in the Georgian capital and put them in a hotel using volunteer money."
Igor and Tatiana then made the trip over to Georgia where they took Yehven and Liubov to be checked over at the doctors. Liubov had pneumonia and it took a week for her to be ready to fly.
Igor said organising Australian visas had been a simple process, a relief after the ordeal the family had endured.
"They arrived to Australia on May 11. I'm usually not that sensitive but I was crying at the airport," he said.
"My wife, stepdaughter and I were all at the airport with flags, balloons, flowers..."
Yehven and Liubov were soon settled into Mandurah with their family, and were welcomed into the community with open arms.
It wasn't long before Igor and his wife realised Yehven's hearing loss from the explosion in his home city was worse than anyone had initially thought.
"The TV was blasting and we were yelling to each other. The house was a mad house for a few months," Igor said, laughing.
"Yehven is a very educated person. He has a PHD in metallurgy and is a director of a research institute in Mariupol. He's very smart, and for him it was hard."
Igor bought Yehven an iPad and headphones to help him learn English, but with his hearing having deteriorated, he was beginning to struggle.
"I was flicking through Facebook and I saw this company Audika offering free testing of hearing aids, so I thought, okay, we will give it a go."
Igor took Yehven to Audika Hearing Clinic in Greenfields where they told their story to a staff member.
"They tested Yehven's hearing and it was irreversible, he can't get it back. So the lady gave him hearing aids to try for free for a couple of weeks.
"He started hearing much better - we stopped having to shout and scream at each other."
After two weeks, Igor received a call to notify him that Yehven had been selected as part of Audika's 'Give Back' initiative to receive free hearing aids valued at $10,000.
He also received five years of servicing for the hearing aids to ensure they are always functional.
"Yehven came home - and usually he doesn't cry, but he said 'I think I've been blessed and Australia is the best country in the world'."
Welcome home
Igor said Yehven and Liubov loved living in Mandurah.
The family recently bought a puppy, with Yehven having lost his previous dog in Ukraine.
"We all go for a walk every morning. They communicate with neighbours," Igor said.
"People in the neighbourhood recognise them already, give them a high-five.
"We love going to Tod's Cafe on Mandurah foreshore or going for drives to the shopping centres."
When Yehven and Liubov's temporary visas run out, Igor said they intend to apply for permanent residency in Australia.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
