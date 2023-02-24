Mandurah Mail

WA man charged after large amount of alleged child abuse material found on laptop

Updated February 24 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:34pm
A WA man will face court after police allegedly found a large amount of child abuse material on his laptop. Picture from files.

A WA man is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today after police allegedly found a large amount of child abuse material on his laptop.

