WA man charged after large amount of alleged child abuse material found on laptop

A WA man is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today after police allegedly found a large amount of child abuse material on his laptop.
Officers executed a search warrant on the 66-year-old's house in Perth's southern suburbs on January 20.
During the search, the man's laptop was seized and police allegedly found a large number of images and videos of child abuse material on it. The laptop is being forensically examined further.
He was charged with one count of Possessing Child Abuse Material in the Form of Data Held in a Data Storage Device.
It will be alleged in court that the man had been sharing child abuse material via a Bit-Torrent P2P network.
Members of the public who have information about people involved in child abuse are urged to contact the ACCCE at www.accce.gov.au/report. If you know abuse is happening right now or a child is at risk, call police immediately on 000.
If you or someone you know is impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation, support services are available at www.accce.gov.au/support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.