New Mandurah Magic men's NBL1 West coach Mark Utley says he wants to bring the "feel good factor" back to the club and he's brought in a couple of familiar old heads to help him do just that.
The Magic mentor has appointed former Magic players Kane Thompson and Daniel Munday as his assistants for the 2023 NBL1 West season, and hopes their past ties to, and familiarity with, the club will help bring it out of the shadow cast by its recent off-court issues.
Utley said he wanted not just good coaches but "great people" by his side for the coming campaign, and said Thompson and Munday's links to the Magic, both as players and parents of current juniors, made them the perfect choices to fill the role.
"Kane and David both know the culture and history and I thought that was very important to try and bring back a bit of the feel good factor," he said.
"They are stand-up, quality people and we need people like them around. They have good basketball brains and bring knowledge, but most importantly they have a passion for the club."
Thompson is already well ensconced within the club as a junior WABL coach and will commit to what Utley estimated is an extra 20 hours per week in a senior assistant position.
Thompson also played for the South West Slammers in the early 2000s, while Munday played for the Magic from 2001-2002, 2004-2005 and again in 2016-2017, with spells in college in the United States and in New Zealand's national league in between.
"Both of them have families so it's a huge commitment," Utley said, who understands a thing or two about commitment as he approaches 600 games in SBL/NBL1 as a player and coach.
The former Rockingham Flames and Kalamunda Suns coach currently sits on 596 games as a player and coach and will bring up the milestone against Perry Lake Hawks at Bendat Basketball Centre in Round 4.
The Magic start their season on April 1 against the Goldfields Giants in Kalgoorlie.
