Pinjarra theatre director Tammy Peckover is known for her strong directorial vision and bold show choices, tackling productions such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Calamity Jane over the past few years.
When searching for the show she would direct in 2023, Tammy decided she wanted to choose something both challenging and impactful.
After a meaningful conversation with friends, Tammy settled on Behind Closed Doors, a show which shines a light on one of the most prevalent issues in today's society - domestic violence.
"I have two close friends who are domestic violence survivors and it just spoke to me - it made me think about them and their journey," she said.
"I decided on this show to bring it to the forefront of people's minds and also to pay tribute to my friends that had so much courage."
The show, written by playwright and domestic violence survivor Janet Shaw, follows two families from different socioeconomic backgrounds and locations who share a common problem behind closed doors.
It's performed as a dark comedy, which both highlights the seriousness of domestic violence and adds glimmers of light through humour, a writing technique Janet Shaw used deliberately.
"She uses humour to progress the story and break that heaviness without taking anything away from the importance of the message," Tammy said.
Auditionees were given access to the full script upon request before auditions, and Tammy cast eight Peel actors in the roles.
Tammy said the cast had formed strong bonds and supported each other through hard scenes.
They had open conversations and the option to take breaks if a scene ever got too intense.
Tammy also met with domestic violence support service OVIS and organised for them to be at each show either in person or through an information display to let people know there was help available locally.
She said she wanted people to leave the show with an understanding that no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.
"Just the realisation that it's there. People sometimes need help and need to be asked the question 'do you need help?', and also knowing that help is out there.
"People think that it's something that only happened in the 50s or 60s, or 'it's not in my circle of friends', but actually it is."
Behind Closed Doors will perform at Murray Music and Drama Club from March 10 - March 18 and tickets can be purchased via www.taztix.com.au/event/doors.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.