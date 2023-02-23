A South West grandfather has taken out the title of Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 WA Country Music Awards.
After stepping back from a long career working for Alcoa, Ray Jones settled into his Myalup beach cottage with a plan to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren.
Not one to rest on his laurels, Ray decided he would use the rest of his spare time to up the ante on producing his country/folk music with warm, dulcet tones and a southern twang.
In 2019 he released his debut album Sleeping Rough with Australian country music legend Bill Chambers both producing and playing on the album.
Ray teamed up with ARIA Hall of Fame member Kerryn Tolhurst in 2021 to devise a run of singles, which will be released in the form of an EP next month.
On top of his studio work, Ray opened a music launch for WA country singer Codee-Lee and was one of the headline acts at the Boddington Country Music Muster, Country Sounds Festival Brunswick and the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival.
