Ray Jones named Male Artist of the Year at 2023 WA Country Music Awards

Updated February 23 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:30pm
South West grandfather Ray Jones has taken the country and folk music industry by storm with his classic sound. Picture supplied.

A South West grandfather has taken out the title of Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 WA Country Music Awards.

