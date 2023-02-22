House of the Week | An absolute dream

BED 3 | BED 2 | CAR 2
13 Daydream Plaza is exactly as its name describes - a dream. A substantial Manor Homes build, the colonial-style residence boasts many features. Showcasing size and style, this home has been beautifully kept and has been well-loved by the proud owners.
The home includes a sprawling open plan living with stunning Jarrah flooring and reverse cycle split system air-conditioning; a stunning country style kitchen encompassed by quality solid timber cabinetry, and a five burner gas cooktop; a king-sized main bedroom; spacious study/games behind double French doors; decorative ceiling roses and cornices; plus a gas fireplace with a feature mantlepiece to keep you warm through the cooler months.
There is a main bathroom with solid wood cabinetry, single vanity and bath to revel in relaxation, and a large laundry with additional linen, plus a utility room with external access.
There's a wrap-around verandah and expansive rear yard, with front and back entertaining. The garden boasts manicured lawns and gardens with an abundance of fresh and fragrant flowers and a shaded porch outdoor living area that flows out to a concreted sun area.
The location is ideal, offering proximity to Mandurah's CBD, prominent schools, transport, shopping centres, beaches, cafes and restaurants.
