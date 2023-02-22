Mandurah Water Polo League: Mutineers put to the sword twice in one night

Forget Married At First Sight and Australian Idol because the most exciting entertainment on a Thursday night can be found at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre.
Mandurah Water Polo League returned to action last week, with Blue Mannas going up against Mutineers, who backed up to take on Marvels straight after.
The first game saw the return of ex-international Vaughn Thompson who quickly established himself as Mannas' leading scorer with five goals to his tally for the evening.
Mannas dominated the game over three quarters edging out Mutineers to take the win 10-6.
The second game saw Marvels take on Mutineers and the presiding referee Ross Bailey showed no favors in regards to sending out on both camps.
Rex Walker received 3 exclusions within the first two quarters, while Jerrod English used his skill to become the highest scoring player of the evening notching up six goals and putting Mutineers to the sword in a 10-6 win for Marvels, despite a four-goal tally from Charlotte Esze.
Sunday February 19 saw the second Regional Junior Water Polo Development Clinic, an initiative by Mandurah Water Polo Association supported by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.
This clinic was held in Busselton at the Geographe Leisure Centre with international coaches Vaughn Thomson and Marko Draksimovic, and was well attended by juniors from Busselton, Bunbury and Mandurah.
The next clinic is scheduled in Mandurah at the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre on Sunday March 19.
For more information contact Mandurah Water Polo Association on Facebook, Instagram or email at mandurahwaterpolo@gmail.com.
