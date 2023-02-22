Mandurah Mail

Williams propels Baldivis to another win

By Orazio Santalucia
Updated February 22 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 12:16pm
White Knights Baldivis batter Brad Williams was in good form for his club side, hitting 101 for his second century in his past three games. Picture by Orazio Santalucia.

White Knights Baldivis continued their strong run of form with a resounding 73-run victory over rivals Shoalwater Bay in the penultimate round of the Wyllie Cup A Grade competition on Saturday.

