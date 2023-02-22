Williams propels Baldivis to another win

White Knights Baldivis continued their strong run of form with a resounding 73-run victory over rivals Shoalwater Bay in the penultimate round of the Wyllie Cup A Grade competition on Saturday.
Other winners from Round 17 included leaders Halls Head, who spoiled the celebrations for Mandurah on their big day, with an eight-wicket victory, Waroona beating Secret Harbour Dockers by five wickets and Pinjarra claiming a tight win over Singleton Irwinians.
The hot bat of Brad Williams continued with another century to keep his streak of big scores going as he guided the White Knights to a score of 184 at Stan Twight Reserve.
South African native Williams has compiled scores of 181, 49 and 101 in his last three matches to go with his impressive 45 for the PCA Country Cup squad recently.
Shoalwater's Joel Ritchie took four wickets for the Seals, who in the pursuit of the challenging total found it tough going as wickets fell regularly.
When Shoalwater's only batter to pass 20 runs, Charles Kunje (33), was the sixth batter to fall at 76, the task was too much and they were eventually bowled out for 111.
The win meant the Knighters leapfrogged Shoalwater into second spot on the table, and a win in the next round will ensure they remain there for the start of the finals.
Halls Head continued their merry march towards the finals with a businesslike eight-wicket victory over local rivals Mandurah.
The Mandurah club, who were celebrating a century of existence on Saturday, unfortunately could not find any batters to score an elusive century with only skipper Jordan Bell able to put up a score of any note with 48.
Veteran left arm spinner Chris Phelps continued with his hot hand taking another three wickets and consolidating his spot on top of the wicket takers tally; the Australian Test team could do worse than send out an SOS for the wily twirler given their recent woes in India on turning decks.
Halls Head chased down the total for the loss of only two wickets and completed their mission in the 26th over.
Jack Manuel passed 1000 runs for the season with 64 not out and Tim Miles added another half century to his impressive season.
Waroona kept its finals hopes alive with a tough win against Secret Harbour Dockers, despite a good effort from Dockers president David Drew.
Drew scored 50 and was supported by the usually explosive Shaban Ahmed who added 53, except this time it was off a tame 78 deliveries.
The Dockers posted 163 which highlighted their continued development throughout the season.
Nic Rep took four wickets for the Warriors, whilte returning PCA star all-rounder Jayden DeRosa scored 64 not out and Rep continued his great match with 45 as the pair guided Waroona to victory by five wickets.
Singleton Irwinians batted first and posted a competitive score of 191, which was dominated by two batters in Glen Geuer (61) and Nathan Anderson (76) with only one other batter reaching double figures.
Pinjarra in reply were able to reach the required total with 11 overs to spare.
Adam France continued his blistering form with the bat scoring a rapid fire 45 off only 27 deliveries while skipper Jake Foley made a half century.
Warnbro enjoyed the weekend off with a bye.
With one round remaining, it is still a five team race for the final four.
Halls Head has secured the minor premiership having reached 100 points with their recent win.
Second place can still go to either White Knights Baldivis or Shoalwater Bay depending on results in their respective final fixtures, while the reigning premiers Warnbro will need to win their final fixture versus Singleton Irwinians to secure their place in the finals.
A loss opens up the opportunity for Waroona to sneak into fourth spot if they beat Pinjarra in the hotly contested south-eastern derby.
The top two is set in B Grade with Baldivis and Halls Head securing top two finishes, with Mandurah, Rockingham Hornets and Shoalwater Bay still in the hunt for a spot.
Baldivis also has top spot wrapped up in C-, D- and E-Grade, with their two F-Grade sides also well in finals contention.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.