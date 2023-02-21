A Rockingham-based sporting body may have made hiss-tory after slithering into members' inboxes today announcing a ban on all animals and pets at games after one match attendee took bringing a mascot along to games too far for their likes.
Rockingham City and Districts Softball Association advised members by email this morning that the licensed area in front of its Lark Hill clubrooms "will be an animal/pet free zone" from now on after a pet snake was brought to a game on Saturday.
"We are asking all our members to refrain from bringing any type of animal, reptile, bird, etc to this area," the email said.
The only exception the association would make, the email said, was for service animals that were pre-registered.
"Many of our members may not understand why we are doing this, but you have to understand that we need our members to feel safe and we have to respect and understand that not everyone is comfortable around other people's pets," the email, signed off by association president Tracey Ness, said.
The Mail understands the email was sent after some members were unhappy that what appeared to be a WA carpet python was brought to a game.
Despite this, one player said the python "was really cool and friendly" and another described it "super friendly" in Facebook posts.
