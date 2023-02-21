Mandurah Mail

Rockingham City and Districts Softball Association announces ban on all animals and pets at its clubrooms

Updated February 21 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 8:14pm
Did you hear the one about the snake that attended a softball game? It was hiss-toric. Picture from Facebook.

A Rockingham-based sporting body may have made hiss-tory after slithering into members' inboxes today announcing a ban on all animals and pets at games after one match attendee took bringing a mascot along to games too far for their likes.

