Mandurah man to receive mental health treatment rather than prison time for assaults on ex-partner

Three acts of violence while "hearing voices of some sort" is all it has taken for a Mandurah man's world to be turned upside down a court hearing heard on Tuesday morning.
Brodie Shaw faced Mandurah Magistrates court to face charges of threating to harm in circumstances of aggravation, unlawfully impeding another person's normal breathing by applying pressure on, or to, another person's neck, and two counts of unlawful assault thereby doing bodily harm with circumstances of aggravation.
The court heard Shaw became aggressive towards his ex-partner on April 9, 2022 after she became upset with his behaviour towards the family dog, which prompted him to walk from a back room of their Mandurah home into the lounge room, where he then threw a phone at her, hitting her elbow and causing bruising.
He continued acting aggressively towards her when she went to the bathroom, this time grabbing her by the face and squeezing her cheeks together and saying he wanted to "bash" her.
When she replied she was scared, the court was told Shaw said "good, because I want to hurt you".
Later that day, Shaw again attacked his ex-partner, this time squeezing a hand against her throat "for a few seconds" while pushing her up against their bedroom wall and causing her to gasp for air when he let go.
At 9.15am the following day, April 10, Shaw inflicted another act of violence upon his ex-partner following an argument over cigarettes; as she was leaving their house Shaw grabbed her by the jaw and shoved her backwards into a wall, which caused a mirror to smash.
When the victim's mother arrived, the court heard Shaw then pushed his ex-partner off their elevated veranda with enough force that she was "sent 3m through the air" and hit her head on a car parked in the driveway.
Police were called and Shaw was arrested.
The court was told Shaw pleaded not guilty on May 31, however he changed his pleas to guilty on January 24 in time to vacate his trial date.
He was therefore convicted and a pre-sentence report was ordered.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay asked Magistrate Leanne Atkins to weigh up Shaw's young age and lack of criminal history when considering a sentence, and said the offences had escalated from "petty arguments" and had come at a great cost to his personal life.
Ms Hay described Shaw as having never previously shown signs of aggressive or violent behaviour, that it was out of character, and that he was a motivated young man with good prospects.
The court was also told Shaw has since been diagnosed with severe depression and was receiving treatment via medication and counselling to help him, which might have spared him a prison sentence in the end.
Ms Atkin said her "first thought was to jail" Shaw immediately, and the only reason she didn't was because the pre-sentence report outlined a need for treatment, and because of the effects imprisonment would have on his mental health.
"Your sustained assaults must have put her in great fear over whether she was going to survive," she said.
"She was entitled to feel protected by you, instead you resorted to acts of violence.
"I know there are treatment needs and I pull back from a sentence of last resort of a conditional suspended imprisonment order by the skin of my teeth.
"Because of your severe mental health issues it would not be appropriate for me to hang you out to dry... but if you put one foot out of line I'll still be here."
Shaw was sentenced to an 18-month intensive supervision order with supervision and program requirements, as well as 180-hours of community service.
