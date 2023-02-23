Mandurah Mail

Brodie Shaw, 25, avoided a prison term but the assaults cost him his family

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Mandurah man to receive mental health treatment rather than prison time for assaults on ex-partner

Three acts of violence while "hearing voices of some sort" is all it has taken for a Mandurah man's world to be turned upside down a court hearing heard on Tuesday morning.

