"Bro, I'm going to go in there, get a gun and shoot ya": North Dandalup man reprieved after making threat to police

Mandurah Magistrates court has heard how a combination of excessive steroid abuse, a weight loss drug and alcohol caused a North Dandalup man to fall into a state of psychosis on Christmas Day, which ended with him threatening to shoot police and having no recollection of the incident.
Matthew Ryan McDonald, 38, faced sentencing on Tuesday having pled guilty on January 24 to a charge of making a threat to unlawfully do an act after police were called to his property following an altercation with his partner.
The court was told police arrived at the four-hectare Hines Road property at 10.08pm to serve McDonald a notice after being called by his partner following the altercation, and were surprised when a shirtless and sweaty figure illuminated in their headlights about halfway down the driveway.
It was heard McDonald was in "psychosis" after consuming alcohol along with three-times his normal dosage of steroids, and prescribed Duromine, a form of amphetamine that suppresses appetite.
McDonald was said to have acted aggressively towards the officers, shouted obscenities at them, and after failing to comply with requests to stop, approached the driver's side window and said, "bro, I'm going to go in there, get a gun and shoot ya" while gesturing towards his house.
After making more threats, McDonald walked towards his house and the officers left fearful of their safety; they later called McDonald's partner who told them he didn't own, nor had he ever owned, a gun or any kind of weapon.
Police reattended later that night to serve the order, and again the following day to arrest McDonald, who said he had no recollection of the incident.
"I don't remember it, I'm so sorry to those guys," he said.
Defence lawyer Leah Clemens said McDonald appeared in court "a very humble man", disgusted in his behaviour and said the incident served as "a wake up call" to abstain from substance abuse.
"He had been drinking since lunchtime, taken steroids, three times his normal dose, as well as duromine and this toxic combination led to an episode," she said.
Ms Clemens also outlined the steps McDonald had voluntarily taken to address his mental health and substance abuse, which included writing a letter of apology to the police officers involved, seeking counselling and abstaining from alcohol and drugs.
In light of this, she asked Magistrate Leanne Atkins to consider a community-based order and spent conviction rather than a term of imprisonment.
Ms Atkins requested a verbal pre-sentence report from the attending Community Corrections Officer and told McDonald to be under "no illusion" how seriously she considered the matter before she adjourned the hearing.
Upon return, the Community Corrections Officer said the incident with his partner seemed to be a "one off" and was caused by a "build up" of stress from his work and financial situation, combined with substance abuse, and said he was "insightful and willing to comply" with any orders imposed.
Ms Atkins said McDonald had reached the sentence of last resort, however as he had made efforts to rehabilitate on his own she pulled back from imposing that sentence.
Instead, she sentenced him to a one-year intensive supervision order with program requirements and ordered he pay costs of $137; she also dismissed the spent conviction order request out of hand because of the seriousness of the offence.
