Mandurah Mail

Matthew Ryan McDonald, 38, pled guilty after he threatened to shoot police on his property

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Bro, I'm going to go in there, get a gun and shoot ya": North Dandalup man reprieved after making threat to police

Mandurah Magistrates court has heard how a combination of excessive steroid abuse, a weight loss drug and alcohol caused a North Dandalup man to fall into a state of psychosis on Christmas Day, which ended with him threatening to shoot police and having no recollection of the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.