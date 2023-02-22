Local voices heard at referendum forum

"I want to wake up the day after the referendum with a changed country, with a country that recognises 60,000 years of occupation, of customs and practices and laws," said Senator Sue Lines.
On Monday afternoon, members of the community came together at Mandurah Bowling Club to speak, share and ask questions about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
The referendum is based upon the 'Uluru Statement of the Heart', a statement that was drafted and formed in 2017 from the guidance of 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander delegates.
While the referendum question has not yet been formalised, Australians will be asked to vote to change the constitution in a way which would allow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to provide advice to Parliament on matters which impact them.
Under the Barnett government in 2015, the Western Australian Constitution Act of 1889 was changed, to officially recognise WA's Aboriginal people as the first people and traditional custodians of the land.
One local Indigenous resident, Franklin, said he experiences racism on a weekly basis.
With a world view shrouded in racism, he expressed his hesitancy, and his concerns about how Australians will vote in the referendum, a vote on his voice and constitutional recognition.
Local Elder and Indigenous educator, George Walley opened the forum, inviting members of the Indigenous community to stand alongside him as he spoke about Mandurah's history and the importance of uplifting First Nation's voices.
"The Uluru Statement of the Heart has come from the people of the local communities, from grassroots people," Mr Walley said.
"It should never be the subject of playing 'political football' ...All these things are very dear to us, this is heartfelt stuff, and they are incredibly important to grassroots people who have gone through this process to get to where we are."
Local Indigenous woman Kerry shared that some members of her community had a "fear of being rejected".
"We've been speaking for ourselves for a long, long time and no one is listening."
She raised her concerns about what would happen if the referendum didn't pass.
"I'm going to vote yes, and I believe Australia will vote yes, but I fear for my children and grandchildren, if it's a 'no', what are we gonna do then?"
Another resident, Lorraine also expressed her frustrations.
"Since 1901 we've been fighting for something we can't even grip onto," she said
"How many apologies? How many statements do we have to form?"
Ms Lines provided some optimistic data on how WA may vote in the referendum, but encouraged all to enrol, learn and ask questions, and vote.
"It's up to all of us if we see that racism, if we see that hurtful language, we all have to call it out," Ms Lines said.
"The statement was written and given to the Australian public, and that includes you and you and you," Jade Tareha from Reconciliation WA said to the crowd.
"Because we can't carry all of that weight ourselves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.