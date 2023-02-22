Mandurah Mail

Local voices heard at referendum forum

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated February 22 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Walley addressing the room, with members of the Indigenous community standing behind him. Picture via Senator Sue Lines Facebook page.

"I want to wake up the day after the referendum with a changed country, with a country that recognises 60,000 years of occupation, of customs and practices and laws," said Senator Sue Lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.