Flip Out fundraiser to raise money for Mandurah teen battling rare brain cancer

Jamie Dowdell-Paterson's battle with brain cancer began late last year when he approached his mum Jodi Paterson and told her "something doesn't feel right in my head".
After a visit to the GP and a number of tests, Jamie was diagnosed with clival chordoma, a rare brain tumour which grows on the base of the skull.
Jamie was then admitted for a risky 12-hour brain surgery to remove the tumour, and while he made it out of the surgery responsive, his mother's relief was short-lived.
Jodi was told the tumour had grown on Jamie's brain stem, and the only way to treat it was an emergency intervention called proton therapy, only offered in Germany and the US.
Now, Jamie and Jodie are preparing to receive the call approving for them to fly to Germany for his life-saving treatment.
While the surgery costs are covered, a fundraiser at Flip Out Mandurah was organised to help the family raise money for living expenses while in Germany for 12 weeks.
Jodi said her hopes were shattered when on the day of the fundraiser, the centre was empty.
Not deterred by the disappointment, Jodi said a second fundraiser at Flip Out would help her to not only covers costs of living after she was forced to give up her job to provide ongoing care for Jamie, but to possibly show him some neighbouring countries before treatment.
Jodi wrote on her Facebook page Bella Lights that Jamie had remained strong throughout his journey, and had even returned to TAFE for a few days, where he was following his dreams of becoming a chef.
"We don't know how this treatment will affect him, it is in such a delicate area of the brain... the base of the skull, right behind his optical nerves," she wrote.
"I would like him to see things over there in case this treatment does affect his optical nerves, or worse, his brain stem."
She said she was "so proud" of how Jamie had handled himself throughout everything he had endured, and hoped a fuller turnout would show Jamie the community was rallying behind him before he got on the plane.
"We had a small break in the journey but it's time to pull up the ski boots, pull down the beanie and go save Jamie's life," Jodi said.
"I promise we will both come home."
Flip Out will be hosting round two of the fundraising efforts this Sunday, February 26 from 3-5pm.
A GoFundMe page is also active for those wanting to help contribute to Jamie's journey: www.gofundme.com/f/Jamies-Journey-against-Clival-Chordoma.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.