Mandurah Mail

Duo charged for alleged building site thefts in Baldivis and Byford

Updated February 21 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people have been charged in relation to alleged building site thefts. Picture from files.

Two people have been charged in relation to the alleged theft of corrugated tin roof sheets from homes under construction in Baldivis and Byford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.