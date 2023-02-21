Duo charged for alleged building site thefts in Baldivis and Byford

Two people have been charged in relation to the alleged theft of corrugated tin roof sheets from homes under construction in Baldivis and Byford.
On Wednesday, February 15, officers executed a search warrant at a Mundijong home where they located a large amount of the allegedly stolen roof sheets valued at approximately $15,000.
Police believe the stolen items were going to be on-sold through online seller websites.
A 29-year-old man from Thornlie and a 24-year-old woman from Mundijong were charged with Possession of Stolen or Unlawfully Obtained Property, and they are due to appear before Armadale Magistrates Court on March 3.
Armadale detectives are urging members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around construction/building site, particularly at night, to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
