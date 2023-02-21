There are many challenges in forming a royal commission into the pandemic in Australia. It needs to be a joint federal-state inquiry, have wide ranging terms of reference, and a mix of independent expert members. It has to be done if we really want to learn the policy lessons from the pandemic rather than just to play the blame game that now dominates current politics. And in our increasingly politicised system of government, only a royal commission will do. They are, after all, the 'institution of last resort'.