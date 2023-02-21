Caitlin Nairn, from Coolup, is one of a number of apprentices kicking off their career with Alcoa this year as the aluminium producer records more than a 60 per cent increase in its annual intake of tradespeople.
Alcoa vice president Rob Bear said the decision to take on a total of 39 apprentices this year "demonstrated a commitment to helping train and develop the future skilled workforce".
"Almost half this new cohort are young women, which showcases our continued commitment to building a safe, diverse, and rewarding work environment," he said.
A total of 36 of the new apprentices are working across Alcoa's two bauxite mines and three alumina refineries in the Kwinana, Peel and Upper South West areas of WA, while three are working at the company's aluminium smelter in Portland, Victoria.
They bring the total number of current apprentices across Alcoa's Australian operations to more than 100.
The new starters will complete one of five nationally recognised trades; mechanical fitting, heavy duty plant mechanic, fabricator/welder, electrical instrumentation technician or light vehicle mechanic.
Mr Bear said as well as gaining first-class training, the apprentices would receive industry competitive remuneration and enjoy working and living locally.
Ms Nairn said she was excited to take on a mechanical fitter apprenticeship at the Pinjarra Alumina Refinery.
"I'm going to really enjoy the versatility of this apprenticeship as no two days will be alike and that's really exciting for me," Ms Nairn said.
"I've heard really good things about Alcoa's culture and its people, and I'm look forward to working with the team and developing my skills."
Over its 60 years of operation in Australia, Alcoa has trained more than 2,500 apprentices, trainees, and graduates.
