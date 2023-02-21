Mandurah Mail

Alcoa sees increase in annual intake of apprentices, young women contributing to cohort numbers

Updated February 21 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Alcoa Australia has taken on a bumper 36 apprentices across its WA operations this year. Picture is supplied.

Caitlin Nairn, from Coolup, is one of a number of apprentices kicking off their career with Alcoa this year as the aluminium producer records more than a 60 per cent increase in its annual intake of tradespeople.

