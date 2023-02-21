John Long of Halls Head (Letters, Mail, Feb 9) was very good and spot on to the problems attached to the Novara boat ramp. I had to smile though as my wife and I jumped out of our dinghy one day and got stuck in the seaweed and it took us ages to get both us and our boat out of the water.
We crabbed out of Novara for many years before we sold our boat at least four years ago.
The whole problem with the Novara boat ramp is the way it faces. I used to ring our Mandurah council on a regular basis and they were very good and cleaned it all up.
Still, because of its position, a week later it would all be back. So John, this is a problem that has been around for many years. Yes, they may have to get someone with knowledge of the problem to fix it as it spoils what is a very popular boat ramp.
It's not our army - it's their army. The gloves are off now. Our government has moved from covert military control to overt control of the forces that were constitutionally appointed to protect us.
"PPC (Population Protection Control) is primarily used to assist allied or partner forces to maintain protection and control in a stability operation situation," Captain Crosbie said.
Not a single public protest has ever offered any violence to authorities or the general public in recent history. The stupidity of this move clearly demonstrates the arrogance of a government who believes in their own right to rule over the dumb livestock they consider us to be. The subservience of a worthless and grovelling military command does not deserve the oxygen needed for comment.
We were involved in a crash at the notorious intersection of Tuckey and Sutton Streets in central Mandurah. (Does anyone know why, oh why they removed the roundabout that was there?)
To all of those wonderful people who appeared from nowhere and offered help and assistance - thank you.
I was badly shaken - as was my husband, the crash being severe enough to deploy the air bags - they can pack a punch indeed.
People helped to clear the road and divert traffic, a man arrived with a bench chair for us to sit on, and another fetched cold bottled water from somewhere - and the off-duty nurse gave us a medical check and stayed with us, providing comfort and reassurance until the ambulance arrived.
It is good for the soul to know there are plenty of good people in this city.
Common sense is left without a voice to speak, AND who now will defend the weak?
Interest rates go high as fighter planes fly by. Submarine's and ships and missiles for war we have to buy.
We bid farewell to prosperity, the good old times are gone. Politicians around the world with stupidity meddle on.
Good bye schools, hospitals, rail and roads, its up to us to destroy the world I suppose. Search for the world leader all around Not a wise one can be found.
War Mongers rub their hands, everything going to their planes.
Count the wars we'd been dragged into and what good did any of them do?
Wars and destruction THAT MAN has planned terrorised the world, But a greater plan made from above cries out to be heard
What happened to love?
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
