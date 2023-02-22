Government helping to fund your mobility needs Advertising Feature

Government funding options for assistive technology are crucial for many people, including older Australians and people with disabilities. Assistive Technology, also known as mobility equipment, helps people to stay independent and participate in their communities, allowing them to live life to the fullest.

In Western Australia, two main sources of funding for assistive technology are the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and Home Care Packages (HCP). The NDIS is a national scheme that provides funding to people who are under 65 and live with permanent disabilities.

Under the NDIS, individuals can access funding for mobility equipment such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, adjustable beds, stairlifts and other mobility aids. The NDIS provides funding based on the individual's needs and short-term and long-term goals. The amount of funding they receive is determined by the NDIS planner based on the individual's plan.

Home Care Packages are another funding option available in Western Australia for assistive technology. They are designed for older people who need support to live independently at home, they also provide funding for assistive technology.



The level of funding for assistive technology under Home Care Packages varies depending on the level of care required by the individual, and it is allocated based on a needs assessment. The best place to find out more about HCPs is at myagedcare.gov.au.

