Mandurah Mail

Mandurah local Karen Boyce on working in STEM and taking care of the environment

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandurah local Karen Boyce has worked in STEM for more than 25 years. Picture supplied.

Mandurah local Karen Boyce is the definition of an inspirational woman in STEM.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.