Mandurah local Karen Boyce is the definition of an inspirational woman in STEM.
For more than 25 years, Ms Boyce has worked as a senior chemical engineer and executive manager in industrial operations in the areas of sustainability, energy and risk management.
Last week Ms Boyce was a guest speaker at Iconic Wealth's Empower Happy Hour event at WOTSO Mandurah, where she shared her career progression and advice with a room full of women.
Ms Boyce said she decided to study chemical engineering at university after a recommendation from her school principal.
"When I joined the industry, I was interested in keeping chemical facilities safe for people and the environment," she said.
"I worked in both operations and projects managing teams of technical and professional experts."
Passionate about the environment and wanting to make changes in both her work and personal life, Ms Boyce took up the role as chair of the South West Catchment Council, a non-profit organisation working to deliver sustainable solutions to environmental issues.
Ms Boyce's love for nature runs deep, and was nurtured by time out in the Australian bush.
"I have always had a passion for wildflowers and being in the bush," she said.
"I currently volunteer as a guide for the Bibbulmun Track Foundation."
She said a lot of the work being done within large companies to lessen environmental impact starts on the ground.
"Most people want to work for companies that do the right thing for the environment, they just need to be shown how and what the impact of their actions can be."
During her talk at Empower Happy Hour, Ms Boyce discussed working as a woman in a male-dominated field.
She said some things she had found helpful were seeking out supportive men as mentors and champions, having self belief, and giving everything a go.
In her experience, Ms Boyce said most men in the field had wanted to be supportive, and her time finding her feet in the industry was spent putting her hand up for a variety of tasks.
"Put your name forward for the challenging tasks... If you don't know - ask for someone to show you how, not do it for you," she said.
She said she hoped those who attended her talk had taken away the message that the most important thing was to "put yourself out there".
"You don't know what you are capable of unless you try. Sometimes things don't work out how you thought but more often they do."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
