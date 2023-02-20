A middle order recovery from Gosnells has left Rockingham-Mandurah staring down a tougher day-two run chase than they would have anticipated following a good start with the ball in their clash at Sutherlands Park on Saturday.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat against a Mariners side that included first team debutant Noah Blight, with the youngster rewarded for his excellent second grade form with a first cap at WACA Premier Grade level.
Gosnells finished day one all out for 221 after recovering from 4/41 early on as Damien Burrage continued his recent good form with the ball, following up last weekend's 3/24 with a career-best 5/62 against the Hawks.
Burrage struck first after the Gosnells openers Daniel Smedley and Clayton Stone bedded in to see off new ball pairing Ashley Blake and Ronan Hogarth, trapping Stone in front for 6 off 45 deliveries.
He had Smedley heading back to the pavilion soon after when the opener was caught behind by George Bell for 21 to leave the home side 2/28.
That soon became 4/41 when first Jay Collard bowled Luke McNamee for 5, and the Blake removed Gosnells captain Anthony Collova for 8.
The Mariners must have had thoughts of finishing their opponents off swiftly following the run of wickets, however Brodee Foster, Kade Povey, Michael Dawson and Aqeel Wahid had other thoughts as the Gosnells middle order set about compiling a competitive total.
Foster and Povey combined for a 96-run partnership but the pair's two-hour recovery effort ended when Burrage had Foster caught by Cooper Dehring for 36 and Povey followed next over when he was trapped in front by Blake for a fine 56.
Dawson and Wahid again snuffed out the Mariners' hopes of ending the innings with a 59-run stand of their own before Collard picked up his second wicket when debutant Blight pouched a catch to end Dawson's day for 27.
Burrage had four when he bowled Cameron Sawatzky for 3 and the five-for was completed when he had Christopher Dixon caught behind just two balls later for a duck.
Collard collected the final wicket for his third, removing Liam Henderson for 7 with Wahid left undefeated on 46.
Collard's 3/40 and Blake's 2/45 complemented Burrage's five-wicket haul, as the Mariners bowling unit conceded just six sundries throughout their 87.3 overs of work.
The match resumes at 11.40am this Saturday at Sutherlands Park.
