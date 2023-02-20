Mandurah Mail

Gosnells all out for 221, Damien Burrage takes 5/62

By Stuart Horton
Damien Burrage usually does his damage with the bat, but in recent weeks he's turned into a key man with the ball after taking 5/62 against Gosnells. Picture by Stuart Horton.

A middle order recovery from Gosnells has left Rockingham-Mandurah staring down a tougher day-two run chase than they would have anticipated following a good start with the ball in their clash at Sutherlands Park on Saturday.

