For over a century, we Australians and New Zealanders are drawn in by a feeling within ourselves; an obligation made by what some would call our soul. This intense feeling guides us to the masses gathered on that day; It guides us to stand shoulder by shoulder with our people, and tells us to give our gratitude and our sorrow for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the better of our people and of our great nation.

- Reece Leggo, from his 'Spirit of the Anzacs' speech.