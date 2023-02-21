Mandurah Mail

Coodanup College school captain awarded RSLWA's Cadet of the Year

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated February 21 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Reece will be jetting off to Canberra in April to celebrate his achievement as Cadet of the Year. Picture by Perri Polson.

A Mandurah student has been named 'Cadet of the Year' by the RSLWA, as recognition for his hard work and leadership.

Journalist

