A Mandurah student has been named 'Cadet of the Year' by the RSLWA, as recognition for his hard work and leadership.
Reece Leggo is the Year 12 school captain at Coodanup College, and has been a cadet with the Mandurah 707 squadron for two years.
Reece said the achievement was "unexpected" and at first thought he wasn't even in the running to be named Cadet of the Year.
He will travel to Canberra in April, spending a week visiting landmarks and finishing up on Anzac Day.
It'll be Reece's first interstate trip.
"I'm a real sand-groper," he said, laughing.
In November last year, Reece went to Anzac House in Perth to complete a series of tasks, including a uniform check and a written theory first aid exam, as well as a seven minute speech on his interpretation of the set topic - 'spirit of the Anzac'.
"It was about how the Anzacs have influenced our culture today, I guess it's why so many of us go to Anzac Day ceremonies," he said.
"And the Anzac spirit doesn't just apply to war alone, it's also when we're helping other nations and helping each other in crisis."
For over a century, we Australians and New Zealanders are drawn in by a feeling within ourselves; an obligation made by what some would call our soul. This intense feeling guides us to the masses gathered on that day; It guides us to stand shoulder by shoulder with our people, and tells us to give our gratitude and our sorrow for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the better of our people and of our great nation.- Reece Leggo, from his 'Spirit of the Anzacs' speech.
Every Wednesday evening, Reece trains at the Mandurah squadron with his fellow cadets.
They learn the ins and outs of the Air Force, the mechanics of flying, and field craft.
"And marching...we do lots of marching actually."
Additionally, Reece participates in the promotional courses which are on offer at the squadron.
Most recently he completed his senior non-commissioned officers course, which earned him the title of Sergeant.
Days upon days at the base, marching in the full kit - rifle and bag included - under 40 degree heat was a challenge, but Reece said it built character.
"It is rewarding at the end.
"Before the course my goal was to be challenged, so I build character, and after the course I was so rewarded with the achievement of building endurance."
His next goal is to become a Cadet Under Officer, the highest rank available.
After completing Year 12, Reece will have to wait a year before joining the Air Force.
He plans to join the Officers Training School in Melbourne, and after training he said he wants to take on a role in intelligence.
Reece said he's always had an interest in the military which inspired him to become a cadet, and felt most drawn to the Air Force.
Reece is going into his sixth year of being a student leader at Coodanup College, growing his leadership skills and striving to pass them on to future student leaders at the school.
"I want to be a good representative for my student body.
"It applies at cadets too, I want to make sure I'm there as a good source of information and that I can be an example of what a leader would look like."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.