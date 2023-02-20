Mandurah Mail

Mandurah City 2 (McCready 56', O'Brien 89') defeated Canning City 1 (Keimba-Waza 88')

Updated February 20 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 1:00pm
Joe O'Brien (9) got himself on the scoresheet against Forrestfield United and scored in similar fashion to secure a 2-1 win against Canning City. Picture by Cat Bryant Photography.

A southern suburbs derby at a northern suburbs ground is what lies ahead of Mandurah City in the State League Night Series quarterfinals after City defeated Canning City to set up a clash with rivals Rockingham City on Saturday.

