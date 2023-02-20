A southern suburbs derby at a northern suburbs ground is what lies ahead of Mandurah City in the State League Night Series quarterfinals after City defeated Canning City to set up a clash with rivals Rockingham City on Saturday.
City's final Group C fixture wasn't the goal-fest their first two State League Night Series games were, but second half goals to Aaron McCready and Joe O'Brien helped to them a 2-1 win last Friday to see the Dolphins finished undefeated in the group stage.
Rockingham City's 2-0 win over Subiaco ensured they finished top of Group F to progress, however the two local sides will have to travel north to Kingsway Regional Sporting Complex near Wanneroo for their quarterfinal thanks to the tournament's scheduling by Football West.
With their place in the knockout stages secured following last weekend's 7-3 thrashing of Forrestfield United, City player/coach John Baird took the opportunity to swap around his line-up for final fixture, with eight changes from the eleven who put United to the sword.
Only O'Brien, Hamish Van Dieken and Lydon Hodgkiss kept their places and a combination of a lack of familiarity and playing time among the new eleven might have explained the reason for City's slower start here.
However, the big positive was the test of City's depth, with the side able to wrest the lead following a scoreless first half.
In the 56th minute, Irishman McCready rose meet a floated corner from the right and, unmarked, sent a thumping header into the back of the net.
City must have thought they were heading to the narrowest of victories until just two minutes from time, when Seth Keimba-Waza levelled for Canning.
Instead of dropping their heads and spirits, City hit straight back with O'Brien running onto a beautifully-weighted pass from midfield and his first-time finish from a tight angle just inside the 18-yard line settled into the bottom left corner to send those in black and white into raptures on the sideline, and City home with three points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.