Police believe 'no third party involvement' after death of two people in Cooloongup

Major Crime officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of two people at a Cooloongup home on February 19.
About 7.20pm, police were called to the Sunningdale Circle home by a family member and upon attendance officers discovered a 70-year-old man and 66-year-old woman deceased.
At this stage, police say they don't believe there's any third-party involvement or danger to the community.
A large police presence including detectives and forensics will remain at the scene and WA police will continue to provide support and assistance to the family, friends and first-responders affected by the incident.
Previously:
Homicide Squad detectives have taken over an investigation into the deaths of two people in Cooloongup over the weekend.
Police were called to a home on Sunningdale Circle at about 7.20pm on Sunday, February 19.
On arrival, police located two people deceased.
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
