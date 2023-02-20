Mandurah Mail

Police believe 'no third party involvement' after death of two people in Cooloongup

Updated February 20 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after two people were found dead at a Cooloongup home. Picture from files.

Major Crime officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of two people at a Cooloongup home on February 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.