Woman allegedly swallows 124 pellets of cocaine to smuggle into Perth

An Austrian woman who allegedly swallowed 124 pellets filled with cocaine before travelling to Perth International Airport has been charged and remanded in custody.
It will be alleged the combined weight of the pellets was nearly 1kg of cocaine and the woman, 27, had excreted and re-swallowed eight of the pellets during her travel.
She was apprehended after Australian Border Force officers selected her for a baggage examination upon her arrival on February 11.
During the examination, officers allegedly noted the presence of certain indicators which led them to refer the case to the Australian Federal Police for investigation.
The woman was escorted the Royal Perth Hospital where she allegedly excreted 124 pellets under medical supervision between 5pm on Saturday, February 11 and about 1.30pm on Monday, February 13.
She was discharged from hospital after scans confirmed there were no more pellets concealed internally.
The woman was charged with one count of Importing a Marketable Quantity of Cocaine and faced Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 14, where she was remanded in custody to reappear on March 10.
She was the third foreign traveller since December 28, 2022 to be caught and charged for allegedly smuggling cocaine concealed internally.
AFP Commander Kate Ferry said it was a concerning trend due to the significant health risks faced by anyone ingesting packages of drugs.
"Anyone trying to move drugs across borders concealed inside their bodies is not only risking a substantial jail term but potentially a fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to their internal organs," Commander Ferry said.
Australian Border Force Superintendent Vesna Gavranich echoed Commander Ferry's statements, and said this type of behaviour "is not worth the risk to your life".
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
