Woman allegedly swallows 124 pellets of cocaine to smuggle into Perth

By Samantha Ferguson
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
A 27-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine into Perth via ingested pellets. Picture from AFP.

An Austrian woman who allegedly swallowed 124 pellets filled with cocaine before travelling to Perth International Airport has been charged and remanded in custody.

