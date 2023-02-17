Mandurah Mail

Calls for public to help find William John Fleming, 31, who can assist police with investigations

Updated February 17 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:39pm
Police are looking for the whereabouts of 31-year-old William John Fleming. Picture supplied.

Police are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 31-year-old man who they believe can assist with a number of investigations.

