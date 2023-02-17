Police are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 31-year-old man who they believe can assist with a number of investigations.
William John Fleming is known to frequent the Halls Head, Mandurah and Baldivis areas, and police wish to speak to him in relation to a number of serious offences.
Mr Fleming is described as about 177cm tall, of medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Mr Fleming and instead contact police immediately on 131 444.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
