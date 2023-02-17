Mandurah Mail

Mandurah Lions Club donates teddy bears to police to help comfort children in distress

Updated February 17 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
Sergeant Ian Todd, Lion John Osborne, Constable Kellie Storee, Lion Di Mew, Special Constable Andrew Lundy, Cadet Andrew Seaman and Cadet Nick Partridge. Picture supplied.

The Lions Club of Mandurah has presented 48 teddy bears to Mandurah police as part of its contribution to 'Operation Teddy Bear'.

