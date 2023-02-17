Mandurah Lions Club donates teddy bears to police to help comfort children in distress

The Lions Club of Mandurah has presented 48 teddy bears to Mandurah police as part of its contribution to 'Operation Teddy Bear'.
The national initiative of Lions Australia provides furry friends police can bring along to assist young children caught up in stressful situations.
Mandurah Lions Club's donation marks the first in WA, and it has already made a difference within the Peel community.
While attending a vehicle accident in Mandurah recently, officers brought one of the bears to sit with a young child who had been involved in the accident.
The bear provided a little extra comfort as the scene was attended.
Over the past 35 years, 53,000 bears have been handed out by Lions Clubs across Australia.
They are handed out to children at motor vehicle accident sites, courthouses, bushfires, hospitals and a myriad of other occasions where children might be experiencing distress.
