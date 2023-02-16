Mandurah Mail

Popular Aussie acts added to Mandurah Crab Fest entertainment bill

Updated February 16 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Amorosi will headline the entertainment line-up for Mandurah Crab Fest alongside Electric Fields and Gretta Ray. Picture supplied.

Two home-grown musical acts will join Vanessa Amorosi on the line-up for the Mandurah Crab Fest, with Electric Fields and Gretta Ray set to add their own brand of magic to the celebrated free regional event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.