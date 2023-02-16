Two home-grown musical acts will join Vanessa Amorosi on the line-up for the Mandurah Crab Fest, with Electric Fields and Gretta Ray set to add their own brand of magic to the celebrated free regional event.
Crab Fest returns to the city's beautiful waterfront spaces on March 18 and 19, promising a feast for the senses with a range of food experiences, exclusive ticketed events, water activations and an exciting entertainment line up on the Seaside Estate Music Stage.
Multi-award winning Electric Fields create a striking and haunting merging of living traditional culture with electronic music, bringing moments of breathtaking beauty and power to the stage.
Featuring the beautiful voice of Zaachariaha Fielding - who often sings in his traditional languages of the Anangu people - with the brilliance of producer Michael Ross, Electric Fields ranges from soulful pop, to epic-scale electronic works, through to intensely intimate story-songs.
The duo will take to the Music Stage on Saturday, March 18, with singer-songwriter Gretta Ray also set to perform on the day just before the fireworks display
Ray has captivated audiences with her emotionally charged performances and introspective lyrics since winning Triple J Unearthed High and the prestigious Vanda and Young Songwriting Award for her hit, Drive.
Ray's talents have taken her to Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass, as well as shows in the UK and USA opening for artists such as Mumford & Sons, Gang of Youths and James Bay.
The pair of artists join previously announced Crab Fest performer Vanessa Amorosi, the Australian pop icon who will have absolutely everybody up and dancing on Sunday, March 19, providing the close to the Crab Fest weekend.
As well as these headline acts, a range of incredible local performers and musicians will wow the crowds on the Seaside Estate Music Stage, with live entertainment throughout the Crab Fest weekend including a Peel Showcase of local acts, John Read Trio, Indigo, and The Milkmen among others.
Crab Fest will kick off this year on Friday, March 17 from 4pm with the Crab Fest Street Party, and the ticketed Soiree by the Bay event - an evening of fine food and drinks on Mandurah's foreshore.
Crab Fest Food Ambassador 'Fast' Ed Halmagyi and chef and TV presenter Paul West will be showing their culinary skills with cooking demonstrations for guests at the Soiree by the Bay event.
To secure a spot at the Crab Fest ticketed events and for information about the Music Stage performers, go to www.crabfest.com.au.
The 2023 Crab Fest footprint will stretch from the City Centre and along Mandurah's Eastern and Western Foreshores, Mandjar Square and over to the award-winning Mandurah Ocean Marina.
Crab Fest is delivered by the City of Mandurah and supported by the State Government through Tourism WA's Regional Events Program.
