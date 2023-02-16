Mandurah Mail

Andrew McKerrell calls time on tenure at the chamber, where he fulfilled a number of roles across a 10-year period

Updated February 16 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
Andrew McKerrell has resigned as Peel Chamber of Commerce and Industry general manager. Picture supplied.

Peel Chamber of Commerce and Industry general manger Andrew McKerrell has resigned from his position.

