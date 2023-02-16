Peel Chamber of Commerce and Industry general manger Andrew McKerrell has resigned from his position.
The PCCI board released a statement this afternoon expressing "great sadness" that it had received notice from Mr McKerrell, who has worked for the chamber for about 10 years serving as business education project officer and then general manager.
"The Peel Chamber board and staff acknowledge and appreciate this significant contribution and dedication by Andrew leading the Peel Chamber to be one of the most successful regional chambers in WA and undoubtedly responsible for our enviable membership base and reputation in the Peel region," the statement said.
In his role, Mr McKerrell oversaw the chamber's successful delivery of a number of significant large-scale flagship events such as the Peel Business Excellence Awards, the Future Proof Peel Business Conference and the Annual Chamber Soiree.
"Limited regional funding and sponsorship has required (Mr McKerrell) and his team to be incredibly resourceful, proactive and agile to successfully deliver these large-scale projects, on time and on budget," the statement said.
"(Mr McKerrell's) unique vision, focus and enthusiasm has also impacted regional WA through his board position on the Regional Chambers of Commerce & Industry.
"He has been a great support to many other chambers and small businesses throughout WA through some difficult, challenging times."
PCCI president Donna Cocking said "it was very difficult" to accept Mr McKerrell's resignation.
"Andrew has always been a consummate professional, a great leader, and a loyal, trusted friend to all businesses - he will be sadly missed," she said.
The statement said the PCCI would embrace new beginnings and opportunities to guide it into the future in Mr McKerrell's absence, with a focus on its strategic planning for 2023
"The Peel Chamber board, our staff, stakeholders, and our extensive membership wishes Andrew the very best as he embarks on his future career and congratulate him for his amazing dedication to the Chamber," the statement concluded.
