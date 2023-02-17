One of the biggest events on the WA calendar just got a whole lot 'sicker' with the Action Sports Games to coincide with the annual Crab Fest over the weekend of March 18 and 19.
The Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games presented by Drug Aware will take over the Mandurah estuary and the western foreshore throughout the Crab Fest weekend.
The Action Sports Games combines wakeboarding, skateboarding and BMX freestyle, scooter, and freestyle motocross into an action-packed extreme sports weekend, that will attract some of Australia's best action sports stars to compete for $20,000 in cash and prizes.
Mandurah's stunning and pristine waterways makes it the perfect setting this world class action sports event according to Adam Butler from Mandurah Mazda.
"I have lived in Mandurah my adult life, after moving down from Perth and here at Mandurah Mazda, we enthusiastic about supporting local events and the Action Sports Games is the perfect fit for our brand" he said.
The Action Sports Games is sanctioned by the Australian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation, Cycling Australia, and the Australian Skateboard Federation.
The program will include freestyle motocross demonstrations by some of Australia's best FMX riders, DJs, live music, food trucks and games to enhance the event experience for families and kids.
The wakeboarding competition will be held on the Mandurah estuary and many world class wakeboarders have indicated their desire to return to Mandurah to compete.
The skate, BMX, and scooter competitions, along with the freestyle motocross demonstrations, will be held at Hall Park on the Western Foreshore.
"We are extremely fortunate to have accessed funding through the Tourism WA Regional Events Scheme, Drug Aware through Healthway and the City of Mandurah and Visit Mandurah to keep this awesome event growing," said event director Tim Thirsk.
"The support of the Mandurah community especially Mandurah Mazda taking up naming rights to the event again and Mandurah is a world class location to host the Action Sports Games.
"With skateboarding and BMX freestyle now Olympic sports, the level of interest has really increased so we will need to extend the event to run qualifying rounds on Friday afternoon March 17, with the main event happening on Saturday 18 and finals on the Sunday 19.
"The Mandurah Skate Park is definitely among the best in WA and the skateboard, BMX, and scooter competition will see hundreds of competitors from all over WA converging to compete for over $5000 in cash and prizes."
On Friday and Saturday, some of Australia's best men and women wakeboarders will light up the Mandurah Estuary with all the action going down in the national wakeboard tournament.
The Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games presented by Drug Aware and is a free event.
Mayor Rhys Williams said the Action Sports Games was an exciting addition to Mandurah's huge 2023 Crab Fest program.
"We're so excited to have Crab Fest back in 2023 and the Action Sports Games is set to be a clear highlight of the festivities, with action-packed, adrenalin-filled sports and activities playing out on our central waterways, state-of-the-art skatepark and foreshore spaces," he said.
"It's going to be a massive weekend in Mandurah and we're looking forward to welcoming all the competitors and spectators to our beautiful city for the 2023 Action Sports Games."
