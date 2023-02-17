Mandurah Mail

Host of extreme sports to take over Western Foreshore March 18 and 19

Updated February 17 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:00pm
Action Sports Games will take over Mandurah's waterways and Western Foreshore during Crab Fest. Picture supplied.

One of the biggest events on the WA calendar just got a whole lot 'sicker' with the Action Sports Games to coincide with the annual Crab Fest over the weekend of March 18 and 19.

