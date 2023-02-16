Mandurah Mail

Man arrested in relation to cocaine found in WA coast

Updated February 16 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Police have arrested a man following an investigation into alleged drug importation. Picture from files.

Police have arrested a man following an investigation into 365 kilograms of cocaine located in WA's coastal waters.

