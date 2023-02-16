Man arrested in relation to cocaine found in WA coast

Police have arrested a man following an investigation into 365 kilograms of cocaine located in WA's coastal waters.
The 36-year-old suspect was found at a home in rural Darwin on the morning of February 15.
An application will be made by the Australian Federal Police to extradite him to WA to face a charge of Importing a Commercial Quantity of a Border Controlled Drug.
He is first expected to appear in court today.
Police are still calling for public assistance to help locate two other men they wish to speak to, aged 49 and 45, who are believed to be in WA.
Anyone with information about this matter is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the AFP Investigations Team on (02) 5126 9979, or email: Op-AYR@afp.gov.au
