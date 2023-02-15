Parents of students who attend Comet Bay College in Secret Harbour have taken to social media to express concerns for their children's safety following an incident at the school yesterday.
About 11.30am on Tuesday February 14, police were called to a report of a disturbance at the school.
Police allege a student who was suspended, visited the school and was involved in an altercation with other students.
No-one was injured during the incident and no weapons were involved.
According to an email sent to parents by Comet Bay College, students were require to return inside from lunch early for their safety.
Mandurah Police said they were investigating the incident and liaising closely with the school principal.
The Department of Education issued a statement condemning the alleged behaviour.
"When violence occurs at schools, it is always responded to swiftly. This includes working with police when necessary, which is the case in this instance," Department director general Lisa Rodgers said.
"Staff and students have a right to be safe at school and it is completely unacceptable for anyone to enter school grounds without permission.
"This is a very serious matter which is being investigated by police."
Parents have taken to Facebook to share emails to and from the school, with some stating they would be keeping their children home from school today.
Comet Bay College did not provide a statement upon request.
More to come.
