Mandurah Mail

Halls Head inflicts more pain on Shoalwater Bay, Romanian social media sensation turns out for Rockingham Hornets

By Orazio Santalucia
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Romanian cricketer Pavel Florin and his unique bowling action turned out for Rockingham Hornets on the weekend. Picture by Dave Metcalfe.

Shoalwater Bay have had a week to forget as Halls Head inflicted even more pain on them demolishing the Seals by nine wickets just days after defeating them in the Premier League T20 grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.