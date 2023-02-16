Shoalwater Bay have had a week to forget as Halls Head inflicted even more pain on them demolishing the Seals by nine wickets just days after defeating them in the Premier League T20 grand final.
Other A-Grade results saw Secret Harbour Dockers continue Singleton Irwinians' struggles with a 38-run victory, while Warnbro kept their title defence alive with a six-wicket victory over Pinjarra, and White Knights Baldivis defeated Waroona by 51 runs in a potentially season-defining match in the race for the Wyllie Cup.
After a tight nine-run defeat in the T20 grand final, Shoalwater Bay faced Halls Head once again but this time we in Peel Cricket Association premiership action.
Winning the toss and batting first, the Seals were put to the sword by an inspiring spell of fast bowling from Halls Head speedster Scott Martin, with the opening bowler taking 4/21, including the prize wickets of Dudley Cortland (16) and Charles Kunje (0).
A-Grade leading wicket-taker Chris Phelps continued his impressive season with another three-wicket haul as Halls Head bowled Shoalwater out for 86, before replying in quick fashion, chasing the required total in 13 overs with Jack Manuel helping himself to 47 not out.
Imran Qaiser took an impressive 6/26 as Secret Harbour defended their modest total of 128 by bowling out Singleton Irwinians for 90.
Pinjarra set reigning premiers Warnbro a challenging total of 197, with 71 from WA Country XI star Adam France.
In reply, the Swans were able to run down the total for the loss of only four wickets.
Captain Kane Standing once again led the way with 74 not out to add to his season tally of 509 runs as Warnbro passed Pinjarra's total with six overs to spare.
The final clash saw White Knights Baldivis continue to stake their claim for this season's premiership with an impressive 51 run victory over Waroona.
Brad Williams continued his sparkling form with the bat scoring 49, while Zac Elliot took 4/26 for the Warriors.
Although Waroona welcomed back one of their stars in Jayden DeRosa, who was back from a trip to Canada, the Knighters bowled out Waroona for 107 with former PCA Country Week-winning captain Mitch Brown taking 5/18.
The top four after 16 rounds sees Halls Head still comfortably on top, but they are followed by Shoalwater Bay, White Knights Baldivis, and Warnbro.
Waroona sit fifth but are 11 points adrift of fourth place and will need to win every game and hope sides above them falter heading towards the finals.
In a strange anomaly, three of the B-Grade matches had scores in the 50s win their games, and although Rockingham Hornets were able to call on social media star Pavel Florin, Mandurah took home the points with a comprehensive 136 run victory.
Florin's bowling style went viral over the last couple of years courtesy of the online coverage of the European Cricket League, with the Romanian building a big profile in its wake.
Although a very recent convert to the game, Florin's limited talent with bat and ball is compensated by his love and passion for the game, which has taken him to all parts of the globe as a European cricket advocate.
Former New Zealand international Brendon Diamanti made a rare appearance for Mandurah, sharing the pitch with son Isaac while contributing a stylish half century in Mandurah's win.
Mandurah celebrates their centenary this Saturday.
