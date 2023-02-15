Mandurah Mail

Bluebird Mental Health offers peer support based services which will be offered in Mandurah next week.

Updated February 15 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 3:35pm
Peer support can be instrumental in helping adults overcome mental illness, especially when they feel alone in their situation. Picture is supplied.

Bluebird Mental Health is expanding its services to Mandurah with the first monthly support group starting on Thursday, February 23.

