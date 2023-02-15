Bluebird Mental Health is expanding its services to Mandurah with the first monthly support group starting on Thursday, February 23.
For the past decade Bluebird has been providing its services to the community.
Bluebird ambassador Amanda MacGregor said Bluebird was excited to expand to Mandurah.
"With the support of Australia Post through its Community Grants program, Bluebird is excited to be able to extend its adult mental health support to the Mandurah community," Ms MacGregor said.
Bluebird hosts peer support groups facilitated by a psychologist for adults over the age of 25 experiencing, or living with depression or anxiety. There is no referral required, no fees for members and no waitlist.
Bluebird meetings offer a safe and welcoming space for members to receive peer support, build connections and gain strategies to improve their mental health and wellbeing for the long term.
Ms MacGregor said she knew the challenges with seeking help and finding the right service and had ensured a simple registration process for new members.
Once members complete the registration form, the member administration team will get in touch with new members and walk them through the next steps, right up to attending their first meeting.
Consequentially, Bluebird aims to contribute to alleviating the current burden of disease and illness on the WA health system, as more people access the community support that enables them to enhance their mental health and well-being, she said.
She said early intervention was a cost-effective strategy for reducing the need for hospitalisation and inpatient facilities.
It is estimated that 43 per cent of people in specialised mental health hospital beds could be discharged if housing and other appropriate support services were available.
"We know that peer support plays a vital role in mental health management and recovery and finding a place to belong was a turning point in my mental health journey," Ms MacGregor said.
"Bluebird is inspired to join such a caring and collaborative network of organisations providing mental health support in Mandurah."
She encouraged adults who need support to complete the registration form on the website bluebird.org.au/registration/ or email info@bluebird.org.au
