A magistrate has warned a man who caused hospital staff to fear for their safety after he showed up with a kitchen knife that she will have no problem jailing him in future after he escaped a prison sentence on this occasion.
Simon Quentin Howlett faced Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday on a charge of being armed or pretending to be armed in a way that may cause fear after he made threats to staff and revealed he was carrying a kitchen knife on a visit to Peel Health Campus emergency department on Australia Day.
The court heard the 53-year-old was intoxicated and had taken valium when he visited the hospital at 4.30am on January 26, where he told a triage nurse he "wanted to kill people" before leaving.
When he returned a short time later, Howlett told a clerk to call security for the sake of their own safety, then pulled up his shirt to reveal a knife tucked into his waistband.
The court was told Howlett maintained a "menacing gaze" on security officers until police arrived and arrested him.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay said Howlett had little recollection of the incident because he had consumed alcohol and valium, however he believed he had visited the emergency department because he "needed help".
Ms Hay outlined Howlett's history of alcoholism and said the incident occurred after he recently 'fell off the wagon' following a long period of sobriety.
"He walked to the hospital and said he carried the knife for self defence... he said he would never intend to harm anyone and said he was more likely to harm himself," Ms Hay said.
She said Howlett had written a letter of apology to staff at the hospital and sought treatment for his alcoholism in her submission to Magistrate Leanne Atkins, and asked she sentence him to a community-based order.
Ms Atkins said she took a "dim view" towards Howlett's behaviour but imposed a 12-month community-based order with supervision and program requirements, and ordered he complete 80 hours community service work.
"No one in the community is entitled to carry a knife and make threats," Ms Atkins said.
"Nurses and hospital staff have a hard enough job without people like you making threats. You may have alleviated your own guilt by writing to the hospital but that won't alleviate the fears they will continue to have for their safety.
"I have no problem jailing an alcoholic for his actions if I have to."
She also ordered he pay court costs of $137.
