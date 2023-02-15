'I hope my story can inspire': Dwellingup teen wins three national mountain biking medals

A Dwellingup junior has taken home some big wins at the 2023 AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships in New South Wales.
With the championships marking his first ever national competition, 15-year-old Darby Gaebler secured a gold, silver and bronze medal across his events.
Darby's mum Tara Ilich said her son had trained "next-level hard", and she'd seen him thrive under the pressure.
"You learn and see a different side of your kid and you're like - oh wow, okay - you've trained so hard for this," Tara said.
"His determination to do what he has done... I'm so proud and excited to see what he does when he puts his mind to it."
The XCR Relay Team event saw Darby and fellow riders Connor Wright, Hannah Elliott and Elliott Wardle win gold and the championship jersey for WA.
Darby was awarded silver for his performance in the XXC Cross Country Short Course event, coming in behind relay teammate Connor Wright.
In the main event, the XCO Cross Country Olympic, Darby fought his way from fifth place defying all odds to finish in third.
"To see it all pulled together was something that was honestly quite extraordinary...," Tara said.
"Darby's never really done anything like this before..."
Darby said a highlight for him through nationals was being able to meet some of the best athletes in his age group from all around Australia.
"We are a bit isolated over here in WA so that was another exciting element - when you know everyone has come together for the championships."
Tara said watching the WA teens join together for the relay having competed against each other in previous events was a special moment.
"I think that's the bit I loved the most," she said.
"All the kids who raced individually against each other had to come and race together - that's why it was so special to me, they were all looking after each other."
Something both Darby and Tara wanted to do in future was to encourage others to get involved in mountain biking.
Tara said the sport had started as something to do together as a family.
"We had four boys and wanted something we could do together.
"In this day and age, so many parents are battling with kids to get off the games - If he can inspire someone as just a normal local kid, it's really cool to think other kids might read it."
Living in Dwellingup among some of the most famous biking trails has provided Darby the perfect training ground, and he said there was never a better time to take up the sport.
"I hope my story can inspire heaps of other kids to get out there and just ride your bike whenever you can - it's so much fun," he said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.